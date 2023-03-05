BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. abrdn plc grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 94.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in BorgWarner by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,010. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

