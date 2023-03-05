Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.95% of Boot Barn worth $51,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2,281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 95,897 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $105.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

