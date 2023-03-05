Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Update

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 608,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Booking alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,620.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,341.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,047.27. The company has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,628.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 125.85 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.