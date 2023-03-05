Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,620.40 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,628.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,341.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,047.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

