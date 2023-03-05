Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

