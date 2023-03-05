Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.08.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
