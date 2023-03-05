Bondly Market Cap Hits $6.15 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $95,537.41 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00422636 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,411.44 or 0.28567438 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

