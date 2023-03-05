BNB (BNB) Market Cap Achieves $46.08 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $291.82 or 0.01300271 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $46.08 billion and $308.41 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,894,236 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

