BMO Capital Markets Trims Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Target Price to $30.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

PHAT opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Asit Parikh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,289 shares of company stock worth $77,329 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 809.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

