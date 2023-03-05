BMO Capital Markets Trims Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Target Price to $30.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
PHAT opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 809.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
