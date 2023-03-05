BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $89.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

