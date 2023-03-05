Blur Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Blur has a total market capitalization of $59.47 million and approximately $88.80 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003192 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 398,632,514.4596651 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.71986315 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $105,518,726.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

