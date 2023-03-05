BlueArk (BRK) Trading Up 0% This Week

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,384.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00557437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00172096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00039710 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053543 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000972 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.