Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) by 475.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCSAU remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

