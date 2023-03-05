Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $157,768,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 2,858.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 136.7% in the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 732,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Shares of SQ opened at $80.88 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $189,111.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $17,532,598 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

