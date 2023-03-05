BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

