BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:MVT opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.