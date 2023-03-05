BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance
DSU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $10.74.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
