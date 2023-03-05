Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.15.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.