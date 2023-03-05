Bitkub Coin Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitkub Coin token can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00007868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $156.79 million and $416,311.83 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin launched on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

