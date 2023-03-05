Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $151,455.75 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.00423567 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,420.27 or 0.28630344 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

BTCST is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.59518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.71626029 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $127,625.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.