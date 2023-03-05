Bitcoin Private Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.69 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001663 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $11.69 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00172128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00071287 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001161 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

