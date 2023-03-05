Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Cap of $34.04 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $34.04 million and approximately $148,598.44 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00209612 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00096774 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054351 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.