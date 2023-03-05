BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.69.
BNTX opened at $130.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average is $147.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $189.07.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
