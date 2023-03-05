BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX opened at $130.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average is $147.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $189.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

About BioNTech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

