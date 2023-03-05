BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Avian Securities cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.37.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

