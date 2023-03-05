BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $23.93 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $47,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,178,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,718.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,255 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 216,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 73,261 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Stephens reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

