BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $23.93 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.
In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $47,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,178,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,718.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,255 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Stephens reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
