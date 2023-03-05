BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark lowered their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BIOL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.47. 159,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,551. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

