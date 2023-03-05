Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $81,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Down 1.1 %

About Bio-Path

NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.76. 23,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,831. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Articles

