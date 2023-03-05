Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BCYC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

BCYC stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $467.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $183,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Read More

