Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 39.1% in February

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 131,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,712. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 75.40% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.1311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.