Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,230,217 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 72,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $141,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $92,076,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6,622.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 708,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after buying an additional 697,716 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Up 3.1 %

BBY opened at $83.26 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.