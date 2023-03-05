Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €110.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($157.45) price target on Krones in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €114.00 ($121.28) price target on Krones in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on Krones in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Krones Stock Performance

Shares of KRN opened at €114.70 ($122.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €99.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Krones has a 52 week low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a 52 week high of €115.50 ($122.87).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

