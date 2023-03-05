BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 8,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.68 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.