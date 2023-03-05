BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 8,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.68 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
