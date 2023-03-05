Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $149.50 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.61 or 0.06998783 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00072950 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00027824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00054547 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00024435 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

