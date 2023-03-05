Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

BCEKF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.04.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

