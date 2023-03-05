Battalion Oil (BATL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, March 6th.

NYSE BATL opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Battalion Oil has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Battalion Oil by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Battalion Oil by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Battalion Oil by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 296,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Battalion Oil from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

