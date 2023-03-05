Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.26 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001161 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $390.44 million and $21.80 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,353,045 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

