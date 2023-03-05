Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Down 12.0% in February

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 41,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFH. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRFH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. 43,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

