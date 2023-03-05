Barclays Raises Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target to $56.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HGV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of HGV opened at $47.68 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

