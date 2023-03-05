Barclays Lowers St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target to GBX 1,430

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,469 ($17.73) to GBX 1,430 ($17.26) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,365 ($16.47) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,153 ($13.91) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded St. James’s Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,428.00.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Price Performance

St. James’s Place stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.67.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.