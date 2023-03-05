Barclays Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$149.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Barclays from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$164.34 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$149.45.

TSE BMO opened at C$130.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$127.68. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.73 and a 1-year high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.57 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.5873181 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

