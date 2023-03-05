Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 545,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Banner alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,243,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Stock Up 0.6 %

Banner Increases Dividend

BANR opened at $63.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. Banner has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.