Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 106,187 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,919,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 106,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of LKQ worth $137,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

