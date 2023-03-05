Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,201 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 99,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of First Solar worth $143,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock opened at $210.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.25 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $211.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

