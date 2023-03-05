Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Textron worth $134,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at $46,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $74.60 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

