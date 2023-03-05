Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,876,220 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Invitation Homes worth $148,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $147,993,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,987,000 after buying an additional 2,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 4.1 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

