Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 0.6 %

BSBR stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

BSBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

