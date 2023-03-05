BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,146 ($13.83) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 950 ($11.46) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.86) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.31) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 997.67 ($12.04).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 908 ($10.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm has a market cap of £27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,816.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 861.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 823.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,400.00%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

