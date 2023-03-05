B. Riley Downgrades Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $662.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.78. Novavax has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($11.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after buying an additional 144,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,655,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after purchasing an additional 688,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,100 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $19,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,328 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading

