Azul (AZUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect Azul to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $4.16 on Friday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 203.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Azul during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Azul by 171.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Azul

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.



