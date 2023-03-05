Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $48.20 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $8.88 or 0.00039568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032265 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00219749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,443.17 or 0.99993403 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,803,564 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,803,564.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.86579703 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $48,034,974.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

