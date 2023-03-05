Axcelis Technologies’ (ACLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.72. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $132.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,599 shares of company stock worth $769,650. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.